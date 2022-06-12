Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards: Calling all tourism businesses

Nominations are now open for businesses to be recognised in the 2022 Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.

The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.

The headline sponsors making the awards possible are Lincoln College and Destination Lincolnshire.

We would also like to thank our other sponsors Visit Lincolnshire, Heart of Lincs, Duncan and Toplis and LNER.

Tourism businesses of all sizes are encouraged to apply, and winning businesses will be put forward to the VisitEngland national awards 2023.

There are fifteen categories open for nominations from visitors attraction, accommodation providers, hospitality businesses and many more.

The deadline for nominations is July 29, with online judging starting on July 30 and mystery shopping from August 13. Finalists will be announced on Monday, August 15.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on October 21, and will be hosted by Lincs FM presenter, John Marshall.

Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Excellence Awards categories:

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award – sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire*

Experience of the Year – sponsored by LNER*

Hotel of the Year – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

New Tourism Business Award – sponsored by Lincoln College*

Pub of the Year – sponsored by Heart of Lincs*

Resilience and Innovation Award – sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire*

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media*

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

B&B and Guest House of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media*

Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire) – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

Small Visitor Attraction – sponsored by Lincoln College*

Large Visitor Attraction – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

Customer Service Excellence Award – sponsored by Lincoln College

Marketing Campaign – sponsored by LNER

Arts, Culture and Heritage – sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

To enter and for more information visit the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website

*VisitEngland award categories