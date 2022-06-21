‘Dirty Dom’: Lincoln man jailed after teen decoy sting
He has now been jailed
A father-of-two from Lincoln was jailed for 30 months after being caught in an undercover police sting trying to meeting a decoy ’13-year-old girl’ for sex.
John Beswick, 53, of Thorpe Lane, Lincoln, travelled from his home in Lincoln to The Cricketers pub in Ipswich on December 7 last year to meet man he believed to be the stepfather of a teenage girl.
Beswick had been communicating with the man, named Robbie, online since November last year after he initiated contact via a Russian photo sharing website, according to the Ipswich Star.
‘Robbie’, who reportedly had the profile name Dirty Dom UK, was in fact an undercover police officer posing as the stepfather of a decoy 13-year-old girl called Riley.
On December 7, Beswick met the undercover officer at The Cricketers and had with him a packet of M&M peanut sweets, which he was told were the girl’s favourite. He told the officer he had around two hours for the meeting and had concocted a cover story for his visit to Ipswich.
After his arrest, Beswick reportedly claimed to police that he was acting in the pubic good and trying to find out the identity of the stepfather. However, he pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent image of a child. He also admitted arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court last month and was jailed for a total of 30 months. Half of the sentence will be served in custody before his release on licence and Beswick was also made subject to notification requirements until further order.