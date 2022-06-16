Doddington Hall sculpture trail returning with Lincolnshire artists leading the way

Over 300 works of art will be displayed in the picturesque Doddington Hall Gardens next month for the returning sculpture trail – following the success of the 2020 event.

Sculpture at Doddington 2022 will take place from Saturday, July 16 until Sunday, September 11, and will be open daily from 10am to 4pm.

It is a return for the event after it did not go ahead in 2021, but in 2020 it was the most well-attended sculpture showcase ever at Doddington Hall & Gardens. Check out or gallery of the 2020 trail here.

This year’s trail is being led by a charge of Lincolnshire-based sculptors, including former Lincoln Cathedral stone carver and mason Michael Thacker and Gainsborough-based artist James Sutton.

Their pieces will be joined by artwork from “Britain’s greatest living stone sculptor” Emily Young, who has previously had works displayed at The Getty in California and The Victoria and Albert Museum in London, for a 340 piece exhibition curated by David Waghorne and Kate McGovern right here in Lincolnshire.

Also on display will be sculptures from featured globally acclaimed artists, such as Iranian sculptor Masoud Akhavanjam, boasting the most expensive piece in the show catalogue, the late Brian Taylor, and Leeds-based artist David Watkinson with his mesmerising kinetic designs inspired by nature.

All sculptures follow the core theme of in beauty may I walk – inspired by the traditional Navajo Indian prayer.

Each sculpture is available for purchase, with prices ranging from £55 all the way to £350,000 – meaning there is something for everyone.

There will be no extra cost for the exhibition, with standard garden admission charges of £8.50 for adults and £4.50 for children still applying, as well as free entry for Doddington season ticket holders.

Claire Birch, who lives at the hall with her husband James, said: “After our best-ever attended sculpture showcase in 2020, we’re delighted to welcome you to our sixth ‘Sculpture at Doddington’ exhibition.

“We’ve retained the new visitor route through the gardens that we introduced in 2020 to ensure that visitors see everything and to showcase the breadth of work on display.

“We hope that you’ll admire the significant repairs to the hall and garden walls that we have carried out since the last exhibition.

“We’ll also be placing an especially significant sculpture in our purpose-built Wagon Shed close to the Stable Yard Gallery: Brian Taylor’s life-size Burano Horse. The shed is home to our new permanent collection of farm wagons, which we encourage you to visit.”