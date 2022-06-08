Domestic abuse charity art exhibition launches at Lincoln Cathedral

A Lincolnshire domestic abuse charity has launched an art exhibition within Lincoln Cathedral, showcasing work soon to be on the walls of refuges across the county.

EDAN Lincs are displaying work from thirty different female artists, as well as art created by domestic abuse victims living within their refuges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lincolnite (@lovelincolnite)

The pieces were created during the COVID lockdown, and designed to spruce up the walls of the charity’s shelters after a renovation.

The exhibit also features a quilt created by Lincolnshire quilters, the panels reflecting each contributor’s experience of the pandemic, which has been used to raise money for the charity over the last year.

Listen now:

The exhibition is situated in Chapter House, and entry is included as part of Lincoln Cathedral’s regular ticket price.

EDAN Lincs, short for End Domestic Abuse Now, provides support and assistance to anybody suffering from domestic abuse.

For more information about EDAN, visit their website.

Subscribe free to The Lincolnite Podcast

Available on Apple | Google | Spotify | Amazon