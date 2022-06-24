Elderly man and woman die in Louth fire

A 92-year-old man and 83-year-old woman have died following a fire at a property in Main Road, Utterby, Louth.

Our Force Control Room received a report of a fire at around 11.17pm on Thursday 23 June.

Sadly, the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are carrying out a joint investigation. A road closure is in place on the Main Road at the Ludborough crossroads.

Fire and police remain at the scene, and the road closure is likely to remain in place throughout the day. Please avoid the area.

We will release a further update when we have one.

Incident 552 of 23 June refers.