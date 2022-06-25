27 seconds ago

Firefighters tackle blaze at Gipsey Bridge farm buildings

Farm buildings on fire near Boston
| Photo: John Aron

Eight Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews are attending a large fire at agricultural buildings near Boston.

The fire was reported at around 1.45pm on Saturday, June 25, at buildings on Newham Lane, Gipsey Bridge.

Nearby residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed while the incident is ongoing.

| Photo: John Aron

| Photo: John Aron