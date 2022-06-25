Firefighters tackle blaze at Gipsey Bridge farm buildings
Farm buildings on fire near Boston
Eight Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews are attending a large fire at agricultural buildings near Boston.
The fire was reported at around 1.45pm on Saturday, June 25, at buildings on Newham Lane, Gipsey Bridge.
Nearby residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed while the incident is ongoing.
We currently have multiple agricultural buildings on fire on Newham Lane, Gipsey Bridge. We have 8 appliances attending and currently have 1 main jet and 2 hose reels in use.
The incident on Newham Lane, Gipsey Bridge is still ongoing. We currently still have 8 appliances in attendance.
