Five arrested following Gainsborough break-in reports
Weapons, vehicles and a cannabis grow seized
Following a report in the early hours of a possible break-in at a home on Sandsfield Lane in Gainsborough, our officers, and our colleagues in Cambridgeshire, have had a busy morning…
Two cars and a van have been seized, a large cannabis grow uncovered at the home, numerous weapons found including a knife and two axes, and five men arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The men, aged 22, 29, 30, 32 and 41 were arrested over border following some excellent teamwork with Cambridgeshire Constabulary. The men remain in custody at this time.
Officers are on scene at Sandsfield Lane where they are gathering evidence and dismantling the grow.
If you have any information and have not yet spoken to us, please call 101 with incident reference 16 of 27 June.