Further Lincoln Crematorium improvements scheduled for next month

Further improvements to City of Lincoln Council’s Lincoln Crematorium are scheduled to begin from July 4.

Contractors Lindum will install new flat roofing to the main building, which is expected to take around eight weeks to complete.

These works follow on from £2.5 million refurbishment works which began in April 2021, and included a second chapel built, which doubles the crematorium’s capacity, enabling more tailored services of varying sizes to be offered on site.

Alongside the second chapel, refurbishment works included an upgrade to the back of house areas of the main Crematorium building, including the crematory and committal areas, and the inclusion of two new cremators plus new 85 space car park on the existing overspill car park. New drainage was also installed across the site.

Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “We have invested significantly into Lincoln Crematorium over the last few years, and this will be the final element of physical works needed to improve the site.

“In doing so, we are future-proofing the facility, preparing for an increase in demand as both the city and its surrounding villages continue to expand.

“We would like to thank families and visitors to the crematorium for their understanding and patience while we carry out these important roof works.”

Further to works, City of Lincoln Council will also be introducing a new system at Lincoln Crematorium in July, which will ease the process in booking services.

Plotbox is a new booking software to not only assist the funeral directors but also the public. Once launched it will be possible for the public to check available dates and times for service bookings prior to visiting their Funeral Director.

This upgrade will improve the service offered for all users of the cemetery and crematorium service.

For information regarding bereavement services at Lincoln Crematorium, call 01522 873646 or visit Lincoln Crematorium – City of Lincoln Council.