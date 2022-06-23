Gallery: Second day highlights from the Lincolnshire Show 2022

A free fall performance from the UK’s premier military parachute display team – the RAF Falcons – was among the highlights on the second and final day of the 2022 Lincolnshire Show.
Thousands of people flocked to Lincolnshire Showground for day one of the first in-person show since 2019 on Wednesday, June 22 and the final day was also popular.
Lincolnshire Police’s Dog Section were in action at the Listers Toyota Ring among various other performances, while there was also a Spitfire flypast by the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
There was a Spitfire flypast by the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on day two of the 2022 Lincolnshire Show. | Photo: Connor Lenton for The Lincolnite
Photographer Connor Lenton was at the Lincolnshire Show on Thursday, and you can see the pictures he took for The Lincolnite below: