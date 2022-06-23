Gallery: Second day highlights from the Lincolnshire Show 2022

Over £3,400 has been raised through two fundraisers after the tragic death of much-loved teenage friends who died in a crash on the A158 in Hagworthingham, Spilsby last week.

Police were called to the crash involving a black Peugeot and a black Volvo just before 7pm on Friday, June 17.

The families of 18-year-old Jennifer Woodhouse, from the Alfreton area of Derbyshire, and 19-year-old Lara Meldrum, from the Arnold area of Nottinghamshire paid tribute to the teenage girls, who were both due to start at Sheffield Hallam University in September.

Kelly Mary McGrath and Emma Durham both this week set up GoFundMe pages in memory of Jennifer – you can make donations here and here.

Kelly created her fundraiser in support of her friend Ruth, who is Jennifer’s mum, and by the time of publication it has so far raised £1,485.

Kelly said: “Jennifer was truly the most beautiful, loving child with such a bright future in front of her.

“Her mother Ruth is undeniably the most doting mother a child could wish for. I don’t know what to do because I can’t bring her back, I can’t ease the pain.

“Ruth has lost her daughter, George his sister and Brendan was her father. Jennifer had so many people that loved her. She was best buddies with my daughter growing up and I can honestly say every memory of Jennifer as a child is a good one.”

On a separate fundraising page created by Emma Durham, £2,022 has so far been raised.

Emma said: “Jen had just turned 18 and had her whole life ahead of her. Jen was loved by all who knew her; a truly beautiful soul, funny, kind, hardworking, clever & endlessly supportive, she will be missed more than words can express.

“The heartache Jennifer’s family are experiencing is unthinkable, and nothing will take away their pain. With this in mind, we are raising money to support Jen’s incredible mum, Ruth, and her beloved brother, George, in organising a fitting memorial for their beautiful girl.”