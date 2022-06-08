Gonerby wheely expensive: Lincolnshire fuel station now charging £2 a litre

A petrol station in Lincolnshire is charging over £2 a litre as the price of fuel saw its biggest daily jump in almost two decades this week.

The BP garage at Gonerby Moor near Grantham showed a price of 202.9p per litre of regular unleaded on Wednesday, as well as 204.9p for regular diesel.

It comes as the average petrol price rose to 180.73p per litre in the UK on Tuesday, while the diesel price average went up by almost 1.5p to another record high of 186.57p.

The RAC motoring group has said the average cost of filling a family car with petrol could soar beyond £100 in the coming days, as the financial squeeze of the cost of living crisis continues.

The soaring prices can be attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as moves are made across Europe to reduce continental dependance on Russian oil.

It has also been blamed on an increased global demand for fuel, as COVID-19 restrictions are loosened in the likes of China and America.

A government initiative in March was set up to cut 5p per litre from fuel duty in a bid to reduce costs for motorists, but there are concerns that retailers will not pass this cut onto its customers.

According to comparison site PetrolPrices.com, the cheapest place to buy petrol in Lincoln is Sainsbury’s on Tritton Road, charging 170.9p per litre.

This is followed by Morrisons, also on Tritton Road, which is 2p a litre more than Sainsbury’s.