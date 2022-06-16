“Good promotion for the town”: Skegness reacts to ‘Skeg Vegas’ sign

What do you think of the sign?

The ‘Welcome To Fabulous Skeg Vegas Not In Nevada’ sign in Skegness is getting more popular, and appearing in various places on social media.

The sign is almost an exact replica of the one in Las Vegas, which was built in 1959. The Lincolnshire one was made by RD Signs from Dinnington, Sheffield, and it was put up outside Skegness Raceway stadium in May 2022.

It took over a year to design and construct the sign, but the similarities don’t stop there, as much like the original in America it’s quite a way out of town.

The stadium posted on social media saying that it wanted to “put a smile on everyone’s face and put something back into the community, oh and also light up the sky!”

After previously catching the eye of Gogglebox star Izzi Warner, who posed for a photo with the eye-catching sign, people in Skegness have had their say.

When speaking to BBC Look North people described the sign saying it is “brilliant”, “more appealing”, and “looks lovely and it’s good promotion for the town”.

Another person said: “When people said they’ve been abroad and that, I said ‘so what we’ve been to Skeg Vegas’.”