Grantham restaurant to close after illegal worker probe and poor hygiene rating

A buffet restaurant in Grantham will be closing after just over one year in business, following a one-star hygiene inspection and a licensing probe into the hiring of illegal workers.

Fusion Buffet, which served a variety of global cuisines such as Nepalese, Italian and Oriental, in an all-you-can-eat fashion, opened in the former Pizza Express site at The George Centre in May 2021.

In March, South Kesteven District Council’s licensing committee ordered the temporary suspension of its drinks license, after claims the business had employed illegal workers.

An “intelligence-led enforcement visit” was carried out by Lincolnshire Police and Home Office immigration officers in January, when it was found that workers had expired visas, meaning they were ineligible to work in the UK.

The restaurant was given a 10-day suspension of its drinks license, and matters became worse for Fusion Buffet when the Food Standards Agency inspected the premises on May 13 this year.

It was given a one-star hygiene rating, calling for major improvements to the management of food safety – which appears to have been the final straw for Fusion Buffet as a business.

The owners of Fusion Buffet took to social media on Wednesday to confirm the restaurant would be closing “soon”, though did not go into detail about the reasons for its closure.

The statement reads: “To all our dear customers, we are heartbroken to inform you that Fusion Buffet Grantham will be closing soon.

“So, if any of our customers want to book in next few days you are very much welcomed and appreciated, and also those who have bought or received gift vouchers are welcomed to book for our last few days, to enjoy our services and food.

“We always loved you and thank you for all of your understanding and support during this difficult time. We will let you know the exact date when it is confirmed. Thank you.”