Guilty plea for local man who seriously injured woman
Police found her with knife wounds
A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm after an altercation caused serious injuries to a woman in her 30s.
Dean Simpson of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate in Spilsby pleaded guilty when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday 23 June.
Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on Sunday 9 January after reports of an altercation at the address.
The female victim sustained injuries consistent with a knife wound and was taken to hospital. Thankfully her injuries were not life-threatening.
Simpson is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 12 August for sentencing.