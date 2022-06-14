Harsh or fair? Lincoln man disputes parking fine

Do you think the fine was justified?

A man from Lincoln has been handed a £100 parking fine after slightly going over the white line of a space in a rush for “family reasons”.

A local citizen in Lincoln, who has asked to remain anonymous, parked at Valentine Retail Park in what he described as a “rush” for family reasons on April 10 this year.

His car is in the parking space, but his two tyres on the right hand side slightly overlap the white line and edge into another parking space, which has resulted in a fine.

He appealed the original £60 fine and claims that he was told his case would be considered, though did not hear anything back for a month before being told it was rejected and he would now face a £100 charge instead.

The man called the judgement “unfair” and said that parking wardens and the companies they work for aren’t considering that “we are all human”.

He said: “It seems that recently companies are going mad and they are forgetting we are all human. I had to park in a rush recently for family reasons and got a £60 initial pay.

“After a month waiting I was told my case was rejected and therefore I need to pay the full amount of £100.

“It is barely over the line, therefore it is disputable how much damage I might cause to the public with my parking.”

So what do you think? Should there be more leniency in these instances or are the rules there for a reason? If you have had any parking issues in the city, get in touch by emailing [email protected].