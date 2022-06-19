Historic Spalding building to open to public for first time at inaugural Makers Market

The inaugural Lincolnshire Makers Market will arrive in Spalding next month, celebrating the best independent creators the county has to offer – and it will be held at a very special venue.

The Sessions House, which has until now hosted private events, will open to the public for the very first time as it holds the Lincolnshire Makers Market on Saturday, July 9, running from 10am to 4pm.

The landmark venue at Spalding’s Sheep Market will have selected pieces of furniture available to buy at the free of charge event, held inside the former Spalding Magistrates Court building.

Lincolnshire Makers Market will see 40 curated stalls exhibiting the finest in local food produce and artistic creativity, with on site caterers including Spalding based coffee roaster Jackalope Joe and street food from Oh La La Loaded Fries.

There will be musical entertainment in the brand new outdoor courtyard, while stalls for illustrations, jeweller, ceramics, candles, home decor, accessories and more can be found around the building – all from entirely Lincolnshire-based makers.

Various craft workshops will take place throughout the day, and you can check out the Lincolnshire Makers Market website for more details on how to book in advance.