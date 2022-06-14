How Lincolnshire could help lead the way in carbon storage with new seabed sites

Lincolnshire’s east coast is one of 13 possible locations being looked at

Lincolnshire is set to be a frontrunner in carbon capture and storage, as the first round of potential seabed sites are being advertised for licensing in a bid to cut national emissions.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has launched the idea with 13 possible areas available for new carbon storage areas, that could potentially make a significant contribution to storing 20-30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030.

Lincolnshire is included in the 13 areas which could house these storage facilities, in addition to the six which have already been granted.

These sites are made up of a mixture of saline aquifers and depleted oil and gas field storage opportunities – with areas such as the coasts of Aberdeen, Teeside and Lincolnshire being suggested.

It is hoped that carbon capture and storage will play a crucial role in decarbonising the UK’s major industrial hubs, and the CO2 is then transported from where it’s produced, via ship or pipeline, and stored offshore.

The opening round of licensing is envisaged to be the first of many, with estimates that as many as 100 CO2 stores will be required to meet the government’s net zero target by 2050.

Andy Samuel, NSTA Chief Executive, said: “In addition to the huge environmental benefits of significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, the facilities will provide opportunities for many thousands of highly-skilled jobs.

“Carbon storage is going to be needed across the world. There is growing investor appetite and we are keen to accelerate development of the carbon storage sector so that UK is well-positioned to be a global leader.

“The NSTA is ready to work with industry, government, regulators and others to deliver these exciting projects at pace.”

Energy & Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “We’re determined to make the UK a world leader in carbon capture, which will be crucial in helping us reduce emissions and protect the viability and competitiveness of British industry.

“This licensing round is an important step in making this a reality, helping support new jobs across the UK and encouraging investment in our industrial heartlands.”

The application window is open for 90 days, closing on 13 September, and will be evaluated by the NSTA on technical and financial criteria. You can find out more information on how to apply here.