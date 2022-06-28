Insta-ready golf course home ready for the next Lincolnshire millionaire
On the market for offers over £1m
A four-bedroom detached home backing onto Louth Golf Course, with a landscaped rear garden with ‘hot-tub house’, is now on the market for offers over £1million.
The property on Crowtree Lane in Louth has three bathrooms and four reception rooms, with the accommodation extending to approximately 3,625 feet.
It was re-styled by local specialist Richard Sutton and includes a 27 foot long fitted breakfast kitchen.
Although the property dates from around 1965, it was acquired, extended and modernised in around 2002/2003, and now could be confused for a brand new home.
To the east side of the property there are some useful outbuildings to include a hot tub room, garden store and workshop with further store.
There is also a substantial detached garage block that is large enough to accommodate three cars and also offers potential for conversion into ancillary accommodation.
Outside, the front garden is laid to lawned banks with mature limes trees and a rockery by the drive, together with a patio before the front wing of the property.
The rear garden enjoys the enviable mature backdrop of the tree-lined golf course beyond, and there is a large spacious level lawn bordered by raised flowers and shrubbery beds. In total the plot extends to around half an acre.
See more photos of the property below:
The property, which has a prime elevated position opposite Westgate Fields scenic park, is being marketed by Masons Sales & Lettings – view the full listing here.