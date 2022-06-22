It’s back! The Lincolnite Podcast from the Lincolnshire Show
All about Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire Showground was abuzz with activity today, as the Lincolnshire Show returned for the first time in two years.
The Lincolnite Podcast host Ronnie went to check it out, and spoke to plenty of visitors and exhibitors, a testament to the variety of businesses that the Lincolnshire Show brings together.
On Ronnie’s podcast you’ll hear from a traditional blacksmith, a sheep judge, and even a police officer!
Listen below to get a feel of the atmosphere from the first day of the returning Lincolnshire Show.
Listen here:
