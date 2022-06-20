Lincoln Dragon Boat Festival brings 20 teams together, but there was just one winner

And it was their third consecutive win!

Belton Construction were crowned champions for a third year, and in record time, as hundreds of spectators enjoyed watching Saturday’s Lincoln Dragon Boat Race on the Brayford Waterfront.

The charity event, organised by Ringrose Law and LIVES, attracted 20 team crews representing businesses and charity organisations from across Lincolnshire.

The teams battled it out all day with over 20 boat races over a 200m racecourse along the Brayford.

Belton Construction claimed top spot in a record time of 61 seconds, followed by runners-up Brewin Dolphin and third-placed Brown & Co.

Money raised from the event will be announced over the coming weeks, with all proceeds donated to local charity LIVES who attend 999 medical emergencies across Lincolnshire 365 days a year.

Alex Bennett, organiser of the event from Ringrose Law, said: “Saturday was truly spectacular. Despite the poor weather we had an amazing turn out of spectators and the teams thoroughly enjoyed themselves. In addition this year we had extra stalls and activities going on, to make the day a full family day out.

“It was great to see so many local people enjoying themselves down at Brayford waterfront, watching the racing and taking part in the riverside activities. The enthusiasm shown by the crews was superb and we look forward to next year’s event!”

See the rest of the photo gallery below: