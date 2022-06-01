33 seconds ago

Lincoln gets festive with Platinum Jubilee decorations

Celebrating with a long bank holiday weekend
A fantastic effort on Burton Road, as this resident decorated their train-shaped hedge with bunting and honours to Queen Elizabeth II. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Traditional bunting and decorations are being put up in various shop windows across Lincoln as the community prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

Between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, the country will collectively celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II becoming the first British monarch to serve 70 years on the throne with a series of street parties, festivals and an extended bank holiday weekend.

A party atmosphere is expected to sweep the nation throughout the weekend, with an onus being placed on all things Great about Britain, with military flypasts of Buckingham Palace and beacon lighting on the agenda.

Fridays on Lincoln High Street spreading the word with Union flags. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Some local businesses and residents in Lincoln have been getting into the spirit for the Platinum Jubilee this year, with Union flag bunting and commemorative jubilee decorations on display for all to see.

The owner of Inside Out on Burton Road was out on Wednesday morning placing balloons for the jubilee. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The star of the show is the Burton Road Chuffer hedge railway one resident has created on in Lincoln, decorating his intricate train-shaped hedge with jubilee bunting and a portrait of Her Majesty herself.

The hedge has been cut like a train for some time, but it has been given a Platinum Jubilee makeover. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Queen Elizabeth approves of the Burton Road Chuffer. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

As well as this, Lincolnshire County Council have been painting the Union flag on multiple roundabouts across the county, including at the Louth A16/A157 Kenwick Top and Lincoln’s Riseholme Roundabout.

Lincolnshire County Council workers painting the Union flag on the Louth A16/A157 ‘Kenwick Top’ roundabout ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. | Photo: LCC

There will be a whole host of activities for you to enjoy this Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend – see our round-up of events across Lincolnshire here.

St Barnabas have decorated the shop window in Lincoln with maximum patriotism. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite