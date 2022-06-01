Lincoln gets festive with Platinum Jubilee decorations

Traditional bunting and decorations are being put up in various shop windows across Lincoln as the community prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

Between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, the country will collectively celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II becoming the first British monarch to serve 70 years on the throne with a series of street parties, festivals and an extended bank holiday weekend.

A party atmosphere is expected to sweep the nation throughout the weekend, with an onus being placed on all things Great about Britain, with military flypasts of Buckingham Palace and beacon lighting on the agenda.

Some local businesses and residents in Lincoln have been getting into the spirit for the Platinum Jubilee this year, with Union flag bunting and commemorative jubilee decorations on display for all to see.

The star of the show is the Burton Road Chuffer hedge railway one resident has created on in Lincoln, decorating his intricate train-shaped hedge with jubilee bunting and a portrait of Her Majesty herself.

As well as this, Lincolnshire County Council have been painting the Union flag on multiple roundabouts across the county, including at the Louth A16/A157 Kenwick Top and Lincoln’s Riseholme Roundabout.

