Lincoln pizza takeaway showcases food after hygiene rating soars up to 4

The owner of a pizza takeaway in Lincoln was delighted to see his hygiene rating soar up from a zero to a four after an inspection earlier this month.

Pizza 4 U on Newark Road has now turned the corner and after a more recent inspection by City of Lincoln Council on May 25 this year, as the Food Standards Agency confirmed it has an improved hygiene rating of 4.

Hygienic handling of food and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building are now deemed to be “very good” and the management of food safety described as “generally satisfactory”.

This comes after the takeaway was visited by hygiene inspectors in December 2021 and given a hygiene rating of zero with “major improvements” needed in hygienic food handling, management of food safety, and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

After a lot of hard work the rating has soared up to 4, much to the delight of the takeaway’s owner Safin Rasul.

He told The Lincolnite: “We have fixed everything that needed to be done. We updated our staff training and the work has been carried out that the council have asked us to.

“We are keeping to our rotating schedule of cleaning behind everything that is now being done every other day instead of twice a week.

“When the council came the other day on a surprise visit they were very impressed and have said they will be back in five to six weeks, and if shop is in same condition they will be giving us a five star rating.

“We are so happy to have got a four star rating and hopefully when the council comes again in five to six weeks we will be getting a five star rating.”

He added that the takeaway now has its own app on the App Store, which customers can order directly from.

The takeaway appears to be enjoyed by the majority it customers with a rating of 4.63/6 on Just Eat and 4.6/5 on Foodhub.