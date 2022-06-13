Lincoln pub kitchen refurb in bid to tackle one star hygiene rating

The pub came under new ownership in April

A Lincoln pub is “confident” of bouncing back from a recent one star hygiene rating – completing a full refurbishment of the kitchen and requesting a re-evaluation.

The Plough on Newark Road was slapped with a one star rating for food hygiene at its most recent inspection on May 4, with city council inspectors suggesting that improvements were necessary across the board.

Major improvement is required for management of food safety, according to the inspection report, while hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building also need work.

The score came as a surprise given The Plough’s recent performances in hygiene inspections, with three five star ratings in a row before this one.

A spokesperson for the pub told The Lincolnite that it was taken over “very recently” and needed a full kitchen refurbishment, which has now been finished.

“We are obviously aware of the EHO report. We took over the pub very recently and the kitchen required full refurbishment; this is now complete and we have already requested a re-evaluation. We are confident this will meet the required standard,” the statement from The Plough said.