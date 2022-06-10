Lincoln route for Queen’s Baton Relay

A busy schedule of activities and events has now been confirmed for visit of the Queen’s Baton Relay to Lincoln next month.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 28 until August 8, 2022. Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay.

The Baton spent four days in London to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend from June 2. It has now resumed its international journey and will return to England on July 4 to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

On July 10, Lincoln will officially welcome the Baton, with key locations being the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), the LNER Stadium, Stonebow, High Street, Steep Hill, and Cathedral.

The schedule of activity for the Baton’s time in Lincoln includes the following (times subject to change):

Approximately 5.13pm at the International Bomber Command Centre – The IBCC is working with Active Lincolnshire to provide a free public event from 3pm-6pm involving youth groups, and encouraging people to sign up, get active, have adventures and make communities

Approximately 5.34pm at LNER Stadium – The Baton will be taken onto the 3G community pitch, where there will be coaching sessions with the local walking football and Down Syndrome Active teams. Spectators can line along the pitch and stadium footprint to view

Approximately 6.05pm – Lincoln Stonebow to visit the Right Worshipful, The Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Rosanne Kirk, before relaying up Steep Hill, up to Castle Square, and then to Lincoln Cathedral, where residents and visitors to the city will gather for an 'end of day' celebration

The end of day celebration will include street theatre performances, and support from BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Members of the public are encouraged to bring their England flags, get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton.

To encourage the public to stay and enjoy the city’s evening economy, all City of Lincoln Council pay and display car parks (except Lincoln Central) will be free from 4pm until midnight on July 10. Parking must be within this time period to qualify.

Councillor Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We look forward to hosting the Baton in Lincoln as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay next month.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us to showcase the city and what we have to offer and welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the evening’s celebrations.”

Nicky van der Drift, Chief Executive of the IBCC, added: “The team at the IBCC are honoured and excited to be hosting the Queen’s Baton Relay. Bomber Command’s story is one that encompasses the Commonwealth. 59% of Commonwealth countries are represented on the Walls of Names at the IBCC, which record every life lost in the service of Bomber Command.

“This event, we hope, will inspire a new generation in the core ethos of the Command: service, community, collaboration and solidarity.”

Meanwhile, South Kesteven District Councillors will be asked to give the go ahead to the route of the Queen’s Baton Relay in Grantham on July 11 next week, when it will also visit Boston and Skegness.

A spokesman said the Boston leg would commence at 9.21am on July 11 and will end at 9.26am. The route will begin in the Market Place, turn left into Church Street around the Stump and returning to the Market Place via Church Street.

In Skegness, it will focus around the bandstand area, starting at 8am and going on the Altitude High Ropes for 15 mins leaving Skegness at 8.16am.