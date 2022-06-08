Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards: Judging panel picks winners

Finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 9

The judging panel for the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022 met on Wednesday, June 8, to pick the finalists and winners for this year’s event.

The 2022 awards will showcase and promote the best Lincolnshire schools and educators, recognising what our county has to offer for our young people.

The Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with the Lincoln College.

The panel of nine judges chose their winners across 12 categories from almost 2,000 nominations at a luncheon held at The Tower Hotel in Bailgate, Lincoln.

The finalists will be announced on The Lincolnite on Thursday, June 9, at midday.

The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony on July 7 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.

Claire Lloyd, Head of Marketing and Engagement at Lincoln College, was the chair of the judging panel.

She said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the amazing contribution of some of the most important people in our community – our teachers and those who help run our nurseries, schools, and colleges.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor this event and we wish all of the entrants the very best of luck!”

The judging panel also included representatives from event sponsors Shakespeare Martineau, Duncan & Toplis, Lincoln Minster School, and Lincolnshire County Council.

Find out more on the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards website.