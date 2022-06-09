Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards: The finalists

Congratulations to all the 2022 finalists!

We are pleased to announce the finalists in the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022.

With almost 2,000 nominations across 12 categories, the judging panel has selected their finalists from across the county to recognise and celebrate.

The Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022 awards will showcase and promote the best Lincolnshire schools and educators, recognising what our county has to offer for our young people.

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with Lincoln College.

We would also like to thank our sponsors Shakespeare Martineau, Duncan & Toplis, Lincoln Minster School, and Lincolnshire County Council.

The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony on July 7 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.

Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards website.

The 2022 finalists are

Headteacher of the Year

– Sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

Dale Hardy – Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

John Morrison – Lincoln UTC

Jude Hunton – Skegness Grammar School

Nicky Donley – The Parliament Federation

Simon Evans – Priory Pembroke Academy

Secondary School Teaching Assistant of the Year

Helen Sprakes – Lincoln UTC

Nathan Coy – Lincoln UTC

Sally Bannister – Willoughby A Priory Academy

Environmental Champion

Lincoln Minster School

Lincolnshire Farm Schools

Hill Holt Wood

Red Hen Day Nursery

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Primary School Teaching Assistant of the Year

Beth Cooper – Boston Nursery School

Michelle Hall – Skegness Infant Academy

Nicola Hampton – Willoughby A Primary Academy

Siobhan Heath – Kirton Primary School

Trudie Smart – Gipsey Bridge Academy

Food Champion of the Year

Ideal School Meals

RAFA Kidz

The Farm Kitchen

Washingborough Academy

Willoughby Foods Ltd

College Tutor/Lecturer of the Year

Amanda Owen – Riseholme College

Amy White – Lincoln College

Rachel Dixon – Riseholme College

Community Involvement

– Sponsored by Lincoln College

CLIP

Haven High Academy

Stay Safe Partnership

Tingers Childcare

YMCA Beginnings Daycare

Secondary School Teacher of the Year

Daniel Chung – Lincoln UTC

Jo Baker – Branston Community Academy

Jo Rodgers – Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Kerryn Van Der Merwe – Willoughby A Priory Academy

Oliver Petts – William Farr School

SEND School of the Year

– Sponsored by Lincoln College

Fortuna School

St Francis School

The Priory School

Willoughby A Priory Academy

YMCA Beginnings Daycare

Nursery of the Year

Abbey 345 Preschool

Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre

Lilliput Day Nursery

The Nest Nursery and Preschool

Tingers Childcare

Primary School Teacher of the Year

– Sponsored by Lincoln Minster School

Emma Eden – Lincoln Carlton Academy

Maria Wolkowski – Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School

Reece Breakell – Westgate Academy

Sue Guy – Waddington All Saints Academy

Tracey McKeigue – Willoughby A Priory Academy

Childminder of the Year

Becky Ward – Messy Hands Childcare

Bethany Dunkley – Little Dunklings Childcare

Caroline Baker – Puddleducks Day Care

Charlene Griffiths – Charlene Griffiths Childcare

Lynette Smith – Lynn’s Childminding Services

