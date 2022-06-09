Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards: The finalists
Congratulations to all the 2022 finalists!
We are pleased to announce the finalists in the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022.
With almost 2,000 nominations across 12 categories, the judging panel has selected their finalists from across the county to recognise and celebrate.
The Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022 awards will showcase and promote the best Lincolnshire schools and educators, recognising what our county has to offer for our young people.
The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with Lincoln College.
We would also like to thank our sponsors Shakespeare Martineau, Duncan & Toplis, Lincoln Minster School, and Lincolnshire County Council.
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony on July 7 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards website.
The 2022 finalists are
Headteacher of the Year
– Sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau
- Dale Hardy – Sir Robert Pattinson Academy
- John Morrison – Lincoln UTC
- Jude Hunton – Skegness Grammar School
- Nicky Donley – The Parliament Federation
- Simon Evans – Priory Pembroke Academy
Secondary School Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Helen Sprakes – Lincoln UTC
- Nathan Coy – Lincoln UTC
- Sally Bannister – Willoughby A Priory Academy
Environmental Champion
- Lincoln Minster School
- Lincolnshire Farm Schools
- Hill Holt Wood
- Red Hen Day Nursery
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy
Primary School Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Beth Cooper – Boston Nursery School
- Michelle Hall – Skegness Infant Academy
- Nicola Hampton – Willoughby A Primary Academy
- Siobhan Heath – Kirton Primary School
- Trudie Smart – Gipsey Bridge Academy
Food Champion of the Year
- Ideal School Meals
- RAFA Kidz
- The Farm Kitchen
- Washingborough Academy
- Willoughby Foods Ltd
College Tutor/Lecturer of the Year
- Amanda Owen – Riseholme College
- Amy White – Lincoln College
- Rachel Dixon – Riseholme College
Community Involvement
– Sponsored by Lincoln College
- CLIP
- Haven High Academy
- Stay Safe Partnership
- Tingers Childcare
- YMCA Beginnings Daycare
Secondary School Teacher of the Year
- Daniel Chung – Lincoln UTC
- Jo Baker – Branston Community Academy
- Jo Rodgers – Sir Robert Pattinson Academy
- Kerryn Van Der Merwe – Willoughby A Priory Academy
- Oliver Petts – William Farr School
SEND School of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincoln College
- Fortuna School
- St Francis School
- The Priory School
- Willoughby A Priory Academy
- YMCA Beginnings Daycare
Nursery of the Year
- Abbey 345 Preschool
- Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre
- Lilliput Day Nursery
- The Nest Nursery and Preschool
- Tingers Childcare
Primary School Teacher of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincoln Minster School
- Emma Eden – Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Maria Wolkowski – Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School
- Reece Breakell – Westgate Academy
- Sue Guy – Waddington All Saints Academy
- Tracey McKeigue – Willoughby A Priory Academy
Childminder of the Year
- Becky Ward – Messy Hands Childcare
- Bethany Dunkley – Little Dunklings Childcare
- Caroline Baker – Puddleducks Day Care
- Charlene Griffiths – Charlene Griffiths Childcare
- Lynette Smith – Lynn’s Childminding Services
