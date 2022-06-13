Lincolnshire Police welcomes new Deputy Chief Constable Julia Debenham

Lincolnshire Police have welcomed Julia Debenham to Lincolnshire Police as our new Deputy Chief Constable.

Julia joins us from Leicestershire Police, where she was appointed as Temporary Deputy Chief Constable in March 2022.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Julia to Lincolnshire Police and can’t wait for her to get stuck into her role as DCC.

“She has built a wealth of experience in her years in policing, having held both uniformed and non-uniformed roles across a variety of service areas.

“More recently, Julia worked in collaborative roles within the East Midlands region where she held Chief officer responsibility for East Midlands Criminal Justice Service and East Midlands Specialist Operations Service.

“I know I speak for the entire organisation when I say how pleased and excited I am that she’s joining us, she will be a real asset to this force.”