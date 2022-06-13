Lincolnshire rider wins big at Isle of Man TT with four race victories

A motorcycle rider from Louth had a week to remember at the Isle of Man TT, securing four race victories over the course of the event.

Peter Hickman, 35, was a man on a mission at the famous Isle of Man TT event, known as one of the most dangerous racing spectacles on the planet, which took place between May 29 and June 10.

The Louth-based rider picked up impressive wins in the Superbike TT, Superstock TT and Supertwin race, before completing a brilliant set of results with victory in the Senior Race on Friday, June 10.

It gave Hickman his ninth overall Isle of Man TT victory, and meant he regained the trophy he lost to this year’s runner up Dean Harrison in 2019. He is now joint tenth for the most TT race wins of all time.

The Lincolnshire rider said he had an “unbelievable time” at the event, praising all his team members for the various races who helped build and prepare the bike for action.

He posted a video to his Facebook page on Sunday evening saying: “I’ve been really really lucky to have four bikes with three teams who have been working absolutely fantastic for me.

“Huge thank you to all the teams, but also to all the partners and sponsors, all you guys out there as well – the fans have been absolutely fantastic. Thank you ever so much for all the support.”

Peter’s success has been somewhat clouded by the danger of the Isle of Man TT, with five riders now confirmed dead at this year’s event – including a father and son by the names of Roger and Bradley Stockton.