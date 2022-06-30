Makeover to save closed Lincoln village pub

A new owner will take it over

A Lincoln village pub which has been shut for six years is set to get a big refurbishment in the hopes of securing its future.

The Horse and Jockey on Waddington High Street could get a bigger beer garden, interior redecoration and extensive improvements to the outside.

Operator Stars Pubs and Bars wants to find a new operator for the country pub once work is complete.

The list of proposed changes include a new canopy, alterations to the conservatory, a 70% bigger patio, a replacement main entrance, external redecoration, internal alterations, an electric vehicle charging point and an accessible toilet.

The application says: “The premises are currently vacant and have been so for approximately 6 years. The proposals are designed to re-instate a viable public house operation and to make best use of the premises and its existing facilities.”

It adds that the building needs “considerable investment in order to address ongoing wear and tear”.

The Grade II listed building is located on the junction of High Street and Manor Lane.

Parts of the building date back to the 18th century, with various extensions added.

It closed around 2016 as many pubs found trade increasingly difficult.

Bridgeway Contracts have drawn up designs for refurbishing the country pub and making it appealing to customers again.

A report into the application says that the changes would “protect the heritage asset, reduce any potential negative effects on the Conservation Area from a significant building being unoccupied and to mitigate risks associated with medium term vacancy such as vandalism and theft.”

The plans have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council for consideration.