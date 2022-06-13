Man charged with robbery and threats to kill at female victim in Lincoln
A 28-year-old man has been charged
We are appealing for information following an alleged robbery on 11 June at a property on Carr Street in Lincoln.
It was reported that a man threatened a woman with a knife and stole an amount of cash. The woman, aged in her 40s, had minor injuries.
Mohamed Hussein, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and threats to kill. He has been remanded.
We would like to appeal to anyone in the areas of Carr Street, Foss Bank or near to the riverside towards the Brayford, between 9.30 and 9.50 pm on June 11, who may have seen or captured something of importance to our investigation.
If you have any information or potential dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.
- Call 101, quoting incident 451 of 11 June.
- Email [email protected] referencing incident 451 of 11 June in the subject line.
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.