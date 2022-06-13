Man injured after fall from electric scooter in Lincoln

A man, aged in his 50s, was seriously injured after falling from an electric scooter.

He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

We are continuing to investigate. We believe that there were no other vehicles involved.

The incident was reported at 6.01 pm last night and occurred on Moor Street near the junction with West Parade.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, but has not yet spoken to Police, is asked to call 101 with incident reference number 332 of 12 June.