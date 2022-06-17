Man skips court hearing over sexual touching charge

A man was fined over £3,300 after appearing in court for dumping multiple tyres in a ditch in Sutton Bridge.

The individual was charged under the Environmental Protection Act and pleaded guilty to the incident, which took place in November 2021.

He admitted collecting and then later dumping seven tyres in a ditch on Centenary Way in Sutton Bridge.

The fly-tipping was spotted by a member of the public, who then reported the incident to South Holland District Council. They provided the number plate details of the vehicle and photographic evidence of the fly-tip itself.

This was used to track down the individual during the court prosecution.

The man appeared at Boston Magistrates Court earlier this month, where he received a fine of £2,710, costs of £404, and a victim surcharge of £190.

This means he was ordered to pay a total fine of £3,304 following the successful prosecution by South Holland District Council.

Councillor Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to achieve this successful prosecution, and hope that it sends a strong message that we as a council, and our residents, will not put up with fly-tipping in our towns, villages and countryside.

“I would like to thank the residents who reported the incident, and our enforcement team, for their hard work to investigate and bring action against this individual.

“Quick and detailed reporting of fly-tips provides us with the best possible chance of being able to find the culprits and take action, and I hope we will have more news soon about further results against those responsible.”

South Holland District Council is currently investigating a number of other cases of fly-tipping in the district where there is potential for prosecution based on evidence provided – fly-tipping can be reported to the council online here.