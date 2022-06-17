Man skips court hearing over sexual touching charge
He was also charged with a public order offence
We are appealing for help to locate Vasile Nistor, 48, who is wanted for failing to attend Boston Magistrate’s Court.
He was due to attend court on 25 May in relation to charges of sexual touching and a public order offence from October 2021. Efforts to locate him and been unsuccessful and we are now asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.
Nistor is from the Boston area, and has been known to spend time around Ingram Memorial Market Place in Boston, Wide Bargate benches, and Central Park.
If you know where he is, or see him, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 21000593118.