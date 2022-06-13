Man threatened as cash and cigarettes stolen in Sutton Bridge robbery
Fortunately, nobody was injured
We are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery at City Stores, Bridge Road in Sutton Bridge.
The business was targeted between 8:20pm and 8:50pm on Thursday 9 June. A man was threatened but not injured. The offender left with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.
We have now launched an investigation and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone suspicious around the time of the incident.
We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage.
Please contact us via one of the following ways if you can help:
By calling 101 quoting crime number 22000330505
By emailing [email protected] with the above reference number
Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.