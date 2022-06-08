Man wanted for skipping court appearance hands himself in to police
He has been remanded
Wanted man Edgaras Briedis, who failed to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for charges relating to alleged driving offences, has handed himself in to police.
He was due to appear at the court on June 5 and a wanted appeal was put out to help locate the man, but he has since handed himself in.
He has now been remanded and will appear at court on July 4 to face two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle other than in accordance with the licence, and driving a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance.
The incident happened on September 18 on the A46 at Claxby near Market Rasen.