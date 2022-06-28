Man’s body found in water at Skegness beach
He has not yet been identified
A man’s body has been found in the water at the beach in Skegness on Tuesday morning.
Police have launched an investigation into the death.
Lincolnshire Police said they received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at 6.17am on June 28 with reports of a body in the water at the beach on Grand Parade in Skegness.
Officers were spotted in front of Sealands Caravan Park, not far from Butlins on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The body is that of a deceased male. Investigations are ongoing to identify him.”