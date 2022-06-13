Mansion in rural Lincolnshire hits the market for £2.2m

A 10-bedroom mansion dating back to the 1840s has been listed for £2,250,000 – boasting incredible contemporary features and a six-hole golf course on close to 13 acres of land.
The property in Aswardby near Spilsby has been listed by Knight Frank at a guide price of £2,250,000, and there is no wonder the asking price sits so high when you see what the home has to offer. See the full listing here.
Sitting on a near 13 acre site, the house comes with up to ten bedrooms, five reception rooms, a drawing room which moonlights as an artist studio, and a large garden space with a six-hole golf course that could be reinstated.
A huge plot of land for a wonderful home. | Photo: Knight Frank
The garden landscaping and planting was designed by Bunny Guinness, a six-time Chelsea Flower Show Gold medal winner, and the south terrace comes with a pond and mature trees weaved between stunning countryside views.
Without further ado, lets take a look inside:
Your secluded view on the pathway towards the home. | Photo: Knight Frank
The garden space is more than ample, given it is located on a 12.79 acre site. | Photo: Knight Frank
The house was restored in 1910 after being originally built in the 1840s. | Photo: Knight Frank
Natural light beams from all directions. | Photo: Knight Frank
Steeped in tradition with roots back to the 19th century. | Photo: Knight Frank
The owners extensively refurbished the property around 15 years ago. | Photo: Knight Frank
An open plan family kitchen with integrated appliances. | Photo: Knight Frank
All the bedrooms are generously sized. | Photo: Knight Frank
A nice area to kick back and enjoy some snooker. | Photo: Knight Frank
Described as having a good mix of luxury family living and formal entertainment. | Photo: Knight Frank
Attention to detail at the forefront of the design. | Photo: Knight Frank
Large spaces for plenty of guests or a big family. | Photo: Knight Frank
An incredible landscaped garden designed by a six-time Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner. | Photo: Knight Frank
What multi-million pound house is complete without a pond? | Photo: Knight Frank