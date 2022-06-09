Modern petrol garage to be built in Horncastle despite noise and light worries
The town council opposed it in the ‘strongest possible terms’
The redevelopment of a petrol garage which residents said would lead to constant noise and light pollution has been given approval.
The existing Mountview Garage on Lincoln Road in Horncastle will be knocked down, along with the adjoining house.
There had been fears the proposed new garage and forecourt would “light the area up like a beacon”, in the words of one objector, and lead to round-the-clock noise.
However, East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee was convinced the impact from it would be minimal.
Sean Gaffey, speaking for applicant Rutherford Holdings, said: “This will not be harmful to the local environment. It will be an attractive modern facility, which will improve the customer service.
“We have looked at how to protect neighbours from noise and light, and made amendments where necessary.
“Detailed assessments have been carried out and found that there are no areas for significant concern. Delivery times would be controlled so that noise should not have an adverse impact on local residents.
“The plans have struck an appropriate balance between a fresh, modern building while being efficient and functional.”
The original plans had included a petrol price totem, which was removed from later versions.
There had been seven objections submitted from neighbours, as well as one from Horncastle Town Council saying they opposed it in the “strongest possible terms”.
It added: “The plans are not in keeping with the conservation area which it borders.”
However, no one spoke against the plans at the committee meeting.
Councillors approved the plans, with Councillor Helen Matthews saying the applicant should be encouraged to adopt new technology and install charging points for electric vehicles.