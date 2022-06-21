Newborn baby in hospital after being found in wheelie bin in Grimsby

A newborn baby was found alive in a wheelie bin on an estate in Grimsby, prompting a police investigation.

The baby boy was discovered in a brown garden waste bin on Langton Close off Winchester Avenue Grimsby’s Nunsthorpe estate at around 5pm on Sunday, June 19.

A concerned resident reportedly heard crying coming from the bin and found the baby among grass cuttings.

The baby still had his umbilical cord attached and was taken to hospital where he is “doing well”, according to Grimsby Live.

They also reported that the young mum, who was also taken to hospital, is being supported by the appropriate services and is thought to be responding well.

Humberside Police said: “Officers are in attendance at a property on Winchester Avenue following reports of concerns for safety earlier this evening (Sunday , June 19).

“Assistance has been provided to those concerned. There are no issues or risks to the wider community.”

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 4.58pm on June 19, to a private address in Grimsby. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.”