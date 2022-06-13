Nigel the puma settling in well to new enclosure at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Popular Lincolnshire Wildlife Park puma Nigel is settling in well to his new specially adapted enclosure to provide him with a sensory environment which the local attraction says is the “first of its kind in the UK”.

Nigel, who is now 10-years-old and has been seen in various TV documentaries and wildlife programmes, was rehomed to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park over six years ago with an eye condition that could eventually render him completely blind. He’s also on pain relief medication all the time, and the park’s team monitor him closely to ensure he has a full quality of life at all times.

Euthanasia is said to often be the first port of call in other parks for similar conditions, but Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s CEO Steve Nichols didn’t want to see that happen and his team designed a custom built enclosure.

The enclosure cost in excess of £250,000 and was built with permanent ramps to help Nigel who also suffers from arthritis.

He’s been living in the new enclosure for a few weeks and it was officially opened at a special event on Monday, June 13.

The event included special guests, chairs of Lincolnshire County Council and East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Janes, and over 70 representatives and funders of Nigel’s enclosure. The new enclosure was officially opened by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire William Webb.

The enclosure was funded by individual donations and the park’s ticket sales.

Zoo Manager Andy Ferguson told The Lincolnite: “He’s just a fabulous character, he’s one of our favourites as well.

“Nigel loves attention, people calling his name, people waving and saying hello to him, and he loves meowing back at them.”

Monday also saw the official opening of Turtle Lake by King British, where various species of invasive 400 trachemys turtles will live.

They have been quarantined at the park since earlier this year and are now ready to move to their ‘forever home’, with the first 250 moving into the 25×25 metre lake on June 13. The lake is fitted with a waterfall and oxygenator for water quality benefits.

Wild4Learning was also launched at the event, which will see the development of a brand new concept building offering school and college students entrance to the park in order to “gain a fulfilling educational experience”.

CEO Steve Nichols said: “The team and I are saddened by the fact that many children – who are our next generation of conservationists, researchers, and animal carers – are missing out on amazing education experiences through financial constraints within education establishments and through personal finance. Wild4Learning is their dream.”

See more of our gallery of Nigel and other animals at the park below: