No one will be charged over Grimsby baby found in bin, police say
Police not looking at any criminal offences with this incident
Humberside Police said they are “not looking at any criminal offences” in relation to an incident in Grimsby where a newborn baby was found alive in a wheelie bin.
The baby boy was discovered in a brown garden waste bin on Langton Close off Winchester Avenue on Grimsby’s Nunsthorpe estate at around 5pm on Sunday, June 19.
A concerned resident reportedly heard crying coming from the bin and found the baby among grass cuttings. The baby and his young mother were both taken to hospital.
Humberside Police said they attended a property on Winchester Avenue following reports of “concerns for safety” but added that there are “no issues or risks to the wider community”.
The force issued a further statement on Tuesday, June 21 explaining it is “a private and sensitive family matter, but also a traumatic and harrowing experience for those involved” and “will undoubtedly have an impact on both the physical and mental wellbeing for those concerned.”
“We are not looking at any criminal offences in relation to this incident and we would ask the media to please refrain from publishing or broadcasting anything further, and request the public to please be mindful of their commenting and speculation on social media, and to consider the welfare for those involved.”