Not the deal expected as 33 charged with drugs offences in Scunthorpe     

Over the course of a month, officers have been involved in a period of intensified action in a bid to tackle and disrupt prolific drug distribution, violent crime and enhance and develop safeguarding opportunities in Scunthorpe.

As a part of a co-ordinated operation alongside partnering agencies, colleagues from the national crime agency and regional teams, during the 10 days of intensification a total of 43 people were arrested.

Of those 43 arrested, 33 have subsequently been charged with 140 offences in connection with drugs activity in the area.

Superintendent Doug Blackwood leading the investigation said: “The impact drugs have on our communities is the reason we take it so seriously, and intensification periods help to disrupt these criminal networks and remove drugs from our streets.

“I’d like to thank all of our partnering agencies including the Yorkshire and Humber Regional and Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) and the Ministry of Defence for assisting with logistics support to enable the operation.

“Work will now continue with our partners to support the vulnerable people using drugs, as well as provide reassurance and wrap around care to our communities affected.

“The outreach programme ran by our partnering charity ‘we are with you’ provides a real opportunity to help those suffering with addiction a lifeline and a chance receive help from professionals.”

Since July last year, as a part of a sophisticated operation our teams have used a variety of tactics in bid to identify and target those believed to be involved in the supply and distribution of Class A drugs within our communities.

The Charity We Are With You said: “As a charity based in the heart of the community we welcome the opportunity to try and engage those that are struggling with addiction and aren’t in treatment with us.

“Whilst not everyone is ready to access treatment police intensification periods like this also provide opportunity to share harm reduction information, overdose advice, distribute medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose and to work with partners who may engage with people that need our support through other avenues.

“If you’re struggling and need help, we are with you. To find out more about what we can do to help, you can visit our website for more information.”

Cllr John Davison, Cabinet member for Safer, Stronger, Communities – Urban, said: “Addressing the terrible effect illegal drugs have on our community and especially our young people is a council priority and we welcome the opportunity to work with our partners on this important operation.

“As well as disrupting and removing the supply of class A drugs from the streets of Scunthorpe, Operation Galaxy has enabled us to carry out other important checks on vulnerable and exploited people and provide advice and assistance.

“We will continue to work closely with Humberside Police to remove the scourge of drug dealing from our streets.”

Our action against drug gangs remains ongoing and we will continue to take these people, and drugs, off the streets.

We would like to thank members of the public who have provided us with information so far and would appeal for anyone who believes they have any information that may be able to assist with our action against drugs to contact us on 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police and would prefer to stay anonymous.