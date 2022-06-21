Police appeal to locate 15-year-old Francis
Can you help us find 15-year-old Francis? We are appealing for help to locate her after she was reported to us as missing this morning, Tuesday 21 June.
Francis is from the North Street area of Winterton and was last seen at approximately 8:30am today (Tuesday 21 June).
She is described as approximately 5ft 4” tall with dark brown hair. Francis was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and grey checked shirt, a black hoodie with a distinctive white skeleton pattern and black boots.
We believe Francis may be in the Scunthorpe area.
If you have any information, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 137 of 21 June.