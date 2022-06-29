Police hidden cameras to combat rural crime in Lincolnshire

Special hidden cameras installed in secret locations around the county will be used to combat rural crime after investment from the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The 20 new hi-tech cameras, complete with night vision, can alert the police to intruders within seconds.

The special cameras have been developed to cope with direct sunlight or street lights and can resist temperatures of between 60°С and −25°С.

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has agreed to support the new Rural Spotter project with a £20,000 investment from proceeds of crime money.

Lincolnshire Police analysts will identify suitable sites and locations, and the effectiveness of the cameras will be evaluated after six and 12 months.

The cameras can be installed outside, in buildings or vehicles, and will be used to target burglary, theft, wildlife and rural offences, and arson in remote locations.

In addition, the equipment comes complete with sensors that react to any attempt to hinder, cover, or point the lens. They are also said to be simple and quick to relocate.

This latest equipment comes after other new kit bought for the force, including night vision goggles and new drones.

Lincolnshire’s PCC Marc Jones said: “It is imperative that we make use of the latest technology in our fight to keep our communities safe. I have always worked closely with force colleagues to identify, evaluate and purchase the best available equipment so we can be as effective as possible in combatting crime.”

He added: “It will seriously enhance our ability to put eyes on the most isolated locations and alert officers in seconds – ensuring a rapid response to criminal activity.”

Rural crime lead Chief Inspector Phil Vickers said: “Lincolnshire is a huge area to cover and the quicker we are alerted to crime the better chance we have of catching the offenders.

“These new cameras will, I am sure, provide front line officers with the kind of early warning that will prove crucial in our efforts to keep rural communities safe.

“The level of technology and new equipment officers can deploy in the fight against crime is now amongst the best in the UK and we will continue to work with the police and crime commissioner to enhance our capabilities further.”