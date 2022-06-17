Police investigate Boston road rage incident
A man was allegedly aggressive to a driver
We are seeking witnesses to a road rage incident that happened on 15 June in Boston.
At 4pm, a man reportedly got out of a white Honda E at the Liquorpond roundabout and was aggressive towards the driver of a white Tesla.
If you witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage of the incident, please get in touch.
By calling 101 quoting incident 265 of 15 June.
By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 265 of 15 June in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.