Police release further details after man hit by train in Lincolnshire

British Transport Police have confirmed that the person who was struck by a train near North Kelsey on Tuesday was a man in his 30s.

Police were called to the incident at 9.12am on June 14 following reports of a casualty on the tracks and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police added that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

After the tragic incident trains were suspended between Lincoln before the line reopened later in the morning.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Anyone affected by the incident can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123 and there is also more information online here about the support available.