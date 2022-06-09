Police search in Lincoln after report of “four men with a knife”
No weapons were found
Police officers carried out a stop and search after a caller reported seeing “four men with a knife” in Lincoln, but no weapons were found.
Lincolnshire Police were called to St Peters Avenue, which is located in the Moorland ward of the city not far from Boultham Park, just before 5pm on Tuesday, June 7.
Two police cars were seen on the street with officers going into one of the properties.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers searched the area and one man was stopped and subjected to a search. No knives or other weapons were found.”