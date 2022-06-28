Popworld is bringing the party to Lincoln
A new night out venue for the city this summer!
Late-night bar Popworld will open in Lincoln this summer and replace Fever & Boutique nightclub.
Fever & Boutique is owned by Stonegate Group, which also owns Popworld, and it first opened on Lincoln High Street in March 2017.
It was closed in January 2022, with a poster claiming work was ongoing inside.
Fever previously said: “The investment in our site has unfortunately been delayed due to ongoing external infrastructural works, beyond our control. We hope to welcome party-lovers through our doors once again very soon.”
The venue will now reopen as Popworld, owners have confirmed.
A spokesperson for Popworld told The Lincolnite: “We are excited to announce that we are bringing Popworld to Lincoln, on the site formally known as Fever. Our new venue will be opening later this summer following a significant investment. We cannot wait to bring the Popworld party to Lincoln!”
On Monday, June 27 an application for the installation of replacement signage for the premises located at 280 High Street was submitted to the city council.
Popworld describes itself as “a late-night bar with a difference – we are cheese with style!” and has bars across the UK, including in Sheffield, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester.