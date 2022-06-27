Revised controversial Lincoln Bailgate parking scheme plans

Councillors to vote between new and old options

Shoppers will still lose parking spaces under new plans for the Bailgate area in uphill Lincoln, but councillors say the impact will be lessened.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee will be asked to choose between approving a previously put forward controversial scheme to offer priority to those who live in the Bailgate area, between Newport and the junction with Westgate, or to go to consultation on the new proposals.

Members had previously voted to defer a decision and asked officers for more information.

Currently, anyone can park in these areas for an hour between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday, however, the latest changes to the scheme would see two existing parking zones extended to allow residents to park within them.

They include parking permit Zone 4A extended which would see limited waiting bays on Chapel Lane and Westgate reduce by eight from 13 to five, while permit bays would increase from 21-31. This would also mean the council could increase the number of permits competing for the spaces from 60 to 76.

Meanwhile Newport along with Church Lane, Northgate, Bailgate and Eastgate would see the number of limited waiting bays increase from 68 to 70, but permit bays would also be increased from 33 to 46 by extending parking permit zone 4G and creating a number of dual bays. The number of eligible permits would jump from 50 to 134.

A report before councillors said: “As with the previous proposal this revised scheme will give permit holders the opportunity to park for an unlimited period during the day, in close proximity to their properties.

“However, it would reduce available on street parking for visitors to the area whose custom supports the businesses and local economy, although to a lesser degree than proposed originally.

“It both benefits and disbenefits existing permit holders, but provides a means of accommodating additional permit holders living in the Bailgate area.”

They said the revised scheme would look to balance parking more evenly while allowing residents to park closer to home.

However, they admitted that due to the reduced short stay parking provision “it is anticipated that the effect on footfall to the area will be less”.

When they were originally announced, the plans divided opinion uphill.

Those against the plans said the scheme would deter people from visiting the area and pose a threat to the viability of businesses, putting livelihoods at risk and leading to the closure of many of the shops in the area.

They were backed by organisations such as Visit Lincoln and the Federation of Small Businesses.

However, those in support say the area is mainly residential and that the current parking offer discriminates against those living there. They said there were “numerous car parks in the area”.