Royal Family delight as Red Arrows top RAF Platinum Jubilee flypast
A wonderful celebration for Her Majesty the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II was joined by many of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a 70 aircraft RAF flypast took place to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen is currently enjoying festivities in the capital for her Platinum Jubilee, which marks her as the first British monarch to see 70 years on the throne.
As part of the celebrations, a Trooping the Colour parade has taken place by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, with over 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses making their way down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade in front of a huge audience.
Following on from the parade was a large RAF flypast boasting 70 aircraft, including wildcat helicopters, Typhoons that spelled out the number 70 in the skies, and of course the Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows.
Her Majesty was joined on the Buckingham Palace balcony by her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, along with their children, among others.