Scunthorpe family butchers bring giant Thor’s Hammer Steak to menu

Have you ever wondered what the Hammer of Thor might taste like? Well luckily, a butcher in Scunthorpe has made a large steak alternative for you to try out.

Taylor’s Family Butchers, which was established in 2016, provides quality meat to people in the Scunthorpe area, and they say their aim is to strike a balance between value for money and the finest calibre of meat.

The site on Ashby Road has generated a big reputation in the North Lincolnshire town for its meat products, growing from a small family business to where it is today – earning a number of trade customers in the catering sector.

One of their latest creations has captured the eye of many in and around the area, as Taylor’s began to promote Thor’s Hammer – a large 4 kilogram steak shaped like the Marvel character’s weapon of choice.

It is available on the Taylor’s Family Butchers website at a price of £19.99, with additional extras and microwavable steak sauce to go with it.

The owners at Taylor’s told The Lincolnite: “The mighty Thor’s Hammer is the perfect unique centrepiece to wow guest at any BBQ or special occasion. This Bone in Shin does not fall short when it comes to flavour and tenderness.

“Cooking on the bone effectively adds even more to the flavour, and looks even more impressive upon serving. Ideal for slow cooking as this really helps develop the flavours.

“The Bone in Shin is cut from the lower part of either the front or rear leg. The cattle calves are well exercised making this cut quite lean.”

They have a team of five drivers taking over 120 deliveries a day, varying from the depths of Lincolnshire up to Hull. All you need to do is place your order online, enter your postcode and select your delivery date.

Orders over £30 qualify for Scunthorpe delivery, while orders over £40 cover surrounding areas such as Lincoln, Hull and Doncaster, though particularly large orders could see Taylor’s consider delivery further afield.