Team 3 on patrol: A night shift in North East Lincolnshire

Stopping drug drivers, searching for missing people and conducting ASB patrols – that was life for Grimsby’s Patrol Team 3 last night as they responded to incidents across North East Lincolnshire.

With their van checked, washed and filled up, they were ready to head out to help keep the good folk of the area safe. As part of the team, on board were two advanced first aid-trained officers available to provide initial first aid or support paramedics at incidents.

The start of the shift was a busy one, with the teams called to numerous reports across the area, this meant that the relevant paperwork needed to be completed. Instead of returning to the station to do this, Team 3 opted to provide a visible presence and parked up near Capes Recreation Ground.

Residents of Little Coates used this opportunity to seek answers to policing questions they had, and our officers were more than happy to oblige. If you see our officers out and about, feel free to ask them any policing-related questions you may have.

Next stop was People’s Park on Welholme Road. Following recent reports of anti-social behaviour, the team carried out proactive foot patrols. Thankfully, everything was found to be in order before they were called to their next job – scouring Cleethorpes’ Promenade after being alerted to reports of a missing person.

At around 3:00am, whilst most people were sound asleep, Patrol Team 3 were joined on Albion Street by colleagues from our Roads Policing Unit. They stopped a vehicle for a routine check and their suspicions about the driver were not unfounded, after a drugs wipe turned up positive.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs and driving without insurance.

The car was seized and taken away, whilst the driver was taken to Birchin Way. He has since been released under investigation.

This is just a small selection of the reports attended by Patrol Team 3 last night. It was a busy and in parts challenging night for the officers, but the work doesn’t always finish at the end of a shift – as some officers proved by staying on for an additional four hours to provide further support to the Grimsby and Cleethorpes area.

And they’ll do it all again tonight.